Morning Briefing Oct. 10, 2021: Man charged in connection with alleged voicemail threats to Michigan governor over unemployment, vandals target Rochester Hills mosque, survivors of sexual abuse protest outside U-M president’s home

A man from Arenac County is facing charges for allegedly making threats to state officials over a voicemail.

The voicemails are the latest in a wave of threatening phone calls made to state officials, specifically Michigan women in power.

Calls were made to the Governor’s Constituent Services department. The voicemails were filled with obscenities and rage.

The caller identified himself as Doug Melrose. The 57-year-old from Twinning blamed the loss of his job and repeated problems with unemployment on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. His anger grew over the course of the message.

“Now I don’t have a job, don’t have no money and you are responsible, so you get your ass in gear and you get on that horn and you get me my [expletive] money or I’m going to come down there and start shooting,” the voicemail stated. “Do I make myself clear?”

Leaders at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Center in Rochester Hills are really trying to figure out what happened.

“When I came around 5:25 a.m., I came here and saw we were vandalized,” said Imam Shamshad Nasir.

The vandalism was noticed early Saturday morning, but it happened late Friday night. Leaders said someone used an object similar to a hammer to break the glass into the door.

Local 4 News obtained photos of the damage. The main entry of the mosque was smashed and broken glass was shattered across a wide area in and outside the building. Many who worship at the mosque, located on West Auburn Road are confused.

“I don’t know what is the reason. Why he would tamper like that? We are very peaceful people in this area and all our neighbors know us,” Nasir said. “We don’t know the intention of the person, why he was here and why he did that.”

Survivors of abuse including former Michigan football star Jon Vaugh protested outside the University of Michigan president’s house.

“Standing in solidarity with my brothers and sisters, victims and survivors of sexual assault and rape, not only at Michigan but Michigan State, Eastern Michigan,” Vaughn said.

“Hail to the victims,” read the wording on Vaughn’s shirt. Vaughn is one of the many victims who recently came forward with claims of sexual abuse and assault against Dr. Robert Anderson while they were students and athletes at U-M.

The survivors participated in a sit-in in front of the university president’s home. They said they aren’t stopping until they get a face-to-face meeting with President Mark Schlissel and the Board of Trustees.

Michigan reported 8,413 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 4,206.5 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,055,424, including 21,314 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,047,011 cases and 21,231 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday includes 40 deaths identified during a Vital Records review

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 11.18% as of Thursday, slightly lower than the previous week due to the increasing test volume. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,542 on Friday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 35 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 104,300 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 68.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 59.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 48.5 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 703,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 6.3 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 395 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Here’s a look at more of the data: