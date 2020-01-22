ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

DETROIT – A man is in custody after police said he set up a camera inside the dressing room of a Target store in Auburn Hills. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday at the Target on Brown Road, just across I-75 from Great Lakes Crossing. Police are hoping to identify a teenage girl who was filmed before they took down the camera. “This is disturbing, and it’s a problem,” Auburn Hills police Lt. Ryan Gagnon said.

An on-scene coordinator with the Environmental Protection Agency is speaking on camera for the first time about possible contamination from a dock collapse along the Detroit River. The Revere Copper dock collapsed eight weeks ago. On Tuesday, EPA officials were at the site to check on the five-foot silt curtain that’s supposed to keep contaminated soil from spilling into the river. The curtain isn’t doing its job, officials said.

New testing for hazardous chemicals is being done near the Madison Heights building at the center of the toxic ooze controversy. On Tuesday, officials with the Environmental Protection Agency are working to get more information about what might be in the ground. The testing is being done right across the street from the building owned by Gary Sayers.

Body camera video captured the tense moments in Shelby Township when two young children were trapped on a frozen lake with cracking ice. The incident happened Monday morning. The children went sledding and accidentally got too far onto the lake, officials said. Cora Haupt, 4, said she and her 2-year-old brother were supposed to be building a snowman.

A U.S. citizen who recently returned from a trip to central China has been diagnosed with the new virus that has sparked an outbreak and stringent monitoring around the world. The man returned to the Seattle area in the middle of last week after traveling to the Wuhan area, where the outbreak began. The man is in his 30s and is in good condition at a hospital in Everett, outside Seattle.

How bad will this flu season be? How effective is the vaccine against it? Local 4 is taking you inside the “Flu Lab” where Metro Detroit researchers are working to find those answers. The flu got off to a fast and furious start this season in Michigan. Researchers are gathering data needed to help fight the flu.

Students from Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores are pitching in to help animals injured in the devastating wildfires in Australia. They’re doing their part to help the animals and it’s more than just a donation. The interior design class at the school has been turned into a sewing shop, they’re making wildlife pouches.

For the second time state Sen. Pete Lucido has been hit with a claim of sexual harassment. This time, it’s a fellow state senator making that claim. Royal Oak Democrat Sen. Mallory McMorrow said Lucido made the comments during orientation over a year ago. Lucido vehemently denies the claim.

