Morning Briefing June 7, 2021: Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling charged with murder, Detroit police ask for peace in Greektown

Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal Detroit shooting in May.

A viral video captured chaos in Greektown as police attempt to break up a large brawl in the street this weekend.

Detroit police have launched an investigation following the fight -- the latest in a string of violence in Greektown.

Michigan residents who need to report work search activity by phone will have to follow a new certification schedule announced by the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency starting June 7.

Fisher-Price says it is recalling a model of its baby soothers after the deaths of four infants who were placed on their backs unrestrained in the devices and later found on their stomachs.

Comerica Park will return to full capacity on Tuesday, June 8.

The Detroit Tigers are bringing back fans while encouraging them to get vaccinated before they step foot in the ballpark.

According to Michigan State Police, at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a woman who is four months pregnant was driving eastbound on I-94 with a man in the passenger seat. The man reportedly threatened to kill the woman, grabbing the steering wheel in an attempt to crash the vehicle near Cadieux Road.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 7, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 890,345 as of Saturday, including 19,365 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 388 new cases and 72 additional deaths, of which 66 deaths were identified during a review of records. Friday’s update included a total of 446 new cases and 27 additional deaths.

The state reported Saturday that a total of 837,864 people have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

The state no longer provides data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just below 3% as of Saturday. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 375 on Saturday. The 7-day death average was 31 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 33,100 on Saturday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 59.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 49.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

