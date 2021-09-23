Morning Briefing Sept. 23, 2021: Police find loaded pistol in Taylor High School student’s bag, 13 Michigan schools earn 2021 National Blue Ribbon honors

Police body cameras captured the moment officers found a loaded pistol in a 15-year-old Taylor High School student’s fanny pack.

Police were called to the school Wednesday morning (Sept. 22) after the student allegedly threatened a security guard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a new public service announcement encouraging parents to get “back to basics” when it comes to putting a child down for a nap or for the night. The PSA is meant to help parents avoid dangerous situations, like death, caused by unsafe sleeping conditions.

The list of 2021 National Blue Ribbon schools have been released, and it includes 13 from Michigan.

The 13 schools are among 325 recognized nationwide for the prestigious annual honor, bestowed by the U.S. Department of Education, for overall academic performance and progress in closing the achievement gap among student groups.

The U.S. moved a step closer Wednesday to offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus as the Food and Drug Administration signed off on the targeted use of extra shots.

The FDA authorized booster doses for Americans who are 65 and older, younger adults with underlying health conditions and those in jobs that put them at high risk for COVID-19. The ruling represents a drastically scaled back version of the Biden administration’s sweeping plan to give third doses to nearly all American adults to shore up their protection amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday.

Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant expulsions from the small Texas border town of Del Rio, the career diplomat was known to be deeply frustrated with what he considered a lack of urgency in Washington and a glacial pace on efforts to improve conditions in Haiti.

Foote wrote Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he was stepping down immediately “with deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes.”

The state of Michigan will provide bottled water and water filters in Benton Harbor, where tests have revealed elevated levels of lead, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The action comes less than two weeks after about 20 groups urged the Biden administration to immediately step in. They said local and state officials have not adequately responded since the contamination was discovered three years ago in the Black, mostly low income community.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan has surpassed 1 million COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, reporting 6,079 new cases and 81 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,039.5 cases over a two-day period.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,001,989, including 20,781 deaths. These numbers are up from 995,910 cases and 20,700 deaths, as of Monday.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.72% as of Wednesday, slightly lower than the previous week due to the increasing test volume. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,697 on Wednesday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 27 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 75,100 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 67.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 58.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: