ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman wanted in connection with the assault of a Detroit Department of Transportation driver. According to authorities, at about 4:15 p.m. Dec. 29, a woman on a moving DDOT bus began throwing food at the driver. Police said she grabbed the bus driver, pulling her from her seat while the bus was in motion.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Concerns are being raised over the cleanup of a contaminated site that collapsed into the Detroit river in November. Drone footage captured a massive hole that formed on the site. The owner of the property was supposed to give the state a remediation plan on Dec. 26, but the state said nothing has been turned in.

Officials knew about violations at a business in Madison Heights for decades, yet the site was never properly cleaned. Hexavalent chromium is coming from the basement of the now-condemned Electro-Plating Services on 10 Mile Road.

Livonia Police need help finding a stolen trailer. They said that trailer belonged to a local Boy Scouts group and it was stolen from this Livonia Elks Lodge. Police said the stolen van has damage on the side. The members of Boy Scout Troop #732 had just finished their first troop meeting of the year when they noticed their trailer was missing.

Employees with Consumers energy working on a pipeline in Shelby Township quickly took action when they found new friends that needed help. CE had to replace a gas pipeline buried under the snow and ice that dated back to the 1940s. It was project manager Rich Pulley’s job to make sure everything went correctly when his crew attracted an audience.

A father of a Grosse Pointe schools student sued the district after he was banned from school property. The district claims Steve Saigh has led a campaign of harassment against school officials. He received a letter in October from Superintendent Gary Niehaus banning him from school grounds.

A man in court for theft cases became irate, got up from his wheelchair and flipped a table Monday in Ann Arbor. Jeremy Schuh was before Judge David Swartz when he flipped the table. Schuh previously filed a motion for Swartz to step down, claiming bias. Swartz said no. He has also filed numerous lawsuits against judges and jailers while behind bars.

Read More

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 --