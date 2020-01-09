ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
DDOT bus crashes after woman pulls driver from seat
DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman wanted in connection with the assault of a Detroit Department of Transportation driver. According to authorities, at about 4:15 p.m. Dec. 29, a woman on a moving DDOT bus began throwing food at the driver. Police said she grabbed the bus driver, pulling her from her seat while the bus was in motion.
- Police tracked down a man accused of robbing at least seven Metro Detroit businesses and arrested him Tuesday night. Click here to read more.
- The brief farewell that Alex Trebek says will close his final “Jeopardy!” episode isn’t on the horizon. Click here to read more.
- A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car Wednesday in Detroit. Click here to read more.
- A Monroe County resident was shot early Wednesday when he got into a fight with two men who broke into his home, authorities said. Click here to read more.
Detroit River cleanup
Concerns are being raised over the cleanup of a contaminated site that collapsed into the Detroit river in November. Drone footage captured a massive hole that formed on the site. The owner of the property was supposed to give the state a remediation plan on Dec. 26, but the state said nothing has been turned in.
Madison Heights contamination
Officials knew about violations at a business in Madison Heights for decades, yet the site was never properly cleaned. Hexavalent chromium is coming from the basement of the now-condemned Electro-Plating Services on 10 Mile Road.
Trailer stolen
Livonia Police need help finding a stolen trailer. They said that trailer belonged to a local Boy Scouts group and it was stolen from this Livonia Elks Lodge. Police said the stolen van has damage on the side. The members of Boy Scout Troop #732 had just finished their first troop meeting of the year when they noticed their trailer was missing.
Helping foxes
Employees with Consumers energy working on a pipeline in Shelby Township quickly took action when they found new friends that needed help. CE had to replace a gas pipeline buried under the snow and ice that dated back to the 1940s. It was project manager Rich Pulley’s job to make sure everything went correctly when his crew attracted an audience.
Grosse Pointe lawsuit
A father of a Grosse Pointe schools student sued the district after he was banned from school property. The district claims Steve Saigh has led a campaign of harassment against school officials. He received a letter in October from Superintendent Gary Niehaus banning him from school grounds.
Man flips table
A man in court for theft cases became irate, got up from his wheelchair and flipped a table Monday in Ann Arbor. Jeremy Schuh was before Judge David Swartz when he flipped the table. Schuh previously filed a motion for Swartz to step down, claiming bias. Swartz said no. He has also filed numerous lawsuits against judges and jailers while behind bars.
- Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn calls Japanese justice system corrupt
- Ex-Utica Eisenhower girls basketball coach faces charges after ‘sexually explicit’ texts sent to player
- Medical community faces blood shortage -- Blood donations needed
- Metro Detroit domestic violence survivor works to help other women
- Flint water case dismissed against fired Michigan official
- Review: Paris projects ready to ignite in ‘Les Miserables’
- Analysis: Trump seeks election-year out after Iran strikes
- Ex-CIA officer questions reason for killing Iranian general
- Justin Bieber says he’s battling Lyme disease
- Court to decide if private border wall can go next to river
- Deadly crash of a Boeing jet in Iran adds to company’s woes
- Winter weather affecting your skin? What to do to solve the most common issues
