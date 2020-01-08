ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

DETROIT – Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general early Wednesday, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

The investigation spurred by a green substance found seeping onto I-696 in Madison Heights last month has led crews to another building. A Detroit fire inspector was at the Commonwealth Industry building Tuesday in connection with the contamination investigation. The building on Commonwealth Street, west of the Lodge Freeway and north of I-94, appears to now be empty.

A Novi man described how his neighbor who was always willing to help him changed shortly before she was accused of killed her 2-year-old son. Chunhui Shi’s son was found dead inside their home on Friday. Shi, who is recovering in a hospital, is facing a list of charges, including premeditated first-degree murder.

A driver is facing charges in connection with a Dec. 20, 2019, hit-and-run that critically injured a man in Detroit. Omar Zarrieff’s family was desperately searching for the driver after he was struck while walking to a gas station in the area of Schaefer Highway, near Puritan Avenue. Zarrieff suffered multiple head and facial fractures from the crash.

A man was attacked in broad daylight Tuesday, right in the middle of a busy Detroit intersection. Police said they have a suspect in custody, but there are still a whole lot of questions. The stabbing happened at the intersection of Joy and Greenfield roads on Detroit’s west side. Police cars, tape and a crime scene van are all too familiar for people living near the intersection.

A traffic stop for a speeding violation turned into a wild chase Friday on westbound I-94 between Harper Woods and Detroit. “He was just making a traffic stop for a simple speeding violation,” said Lt. Mike Shaw with Michigan State Police. Shaw said chase turned out to be anything but simple.

An 80-year-old woman died Tuesday after a crash in Livonia. Police said the woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old Westland resident while leaving the Pinebrooke Office Park.

Read More

Monday, Jan. 7, 2020 --