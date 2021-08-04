Morning Briefing Aug. 4, 2021: Detroiters overwhelmingly vote down Proposal P in Aug. 3 primary; woman awaits charges in Holly Township carjacking, barricaded situation

A barricaded situation in Holly Township came to an end early Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police and Oakland County deputies surrounded a Holly Township home Tuesday night after two people barricaded themselves following a police pursuit.

Authorities said the two people were wanted for carjacking a woman who was with her grandchildren earlier Tuesday in Monroe County.

See the report here.

Detroit voters have rejected Proposal P in the Aug. 3 Michigan Primary Election.

Proposal P would have overhauled the city’s charter with an aim at expanding government oversight and refocusing city priorities to enhance quality of life.

Opponents of the plan said the costs of such a proposal would send the city back into bankruptcy. An overwhelming majority of Detroit voters voted no on the proposal.

Ad

Read the report here.

Detroit mayor Mike Duggan will try to clinch a third term as the city’s mayor this fall after advancing in the Aug. 3 primary election.

Duggan will face the candidate second most votes, in the Nov. 2 General Election. As of early Wednesday morning, it was Anthony Adams in 2nd place.

Read more here.

A 15-year-old boy, who drowned over the weekend in a canal on the city’s east side, was the oldest of 11 grandchildren.

Neighbors and friends are now working to raise money for a service.

See the story here.

Ad

Remember the refrigerator trucks behind hospitals, the ones that held the bodies of the people dying from COVID-19 when the hospital morgues were overloaded?

Those trucks are no longer at many hospitals, including the McLaren Group, which has 15 hospitals in Michigan and Ohio. The hope is they won’t come back.

Learn more here.

A police officer on patrol noticed a van out of place in an alley at about 4 a.m. Tuesday in Wyandotte and went to check it out.

He found two men caught on camera stealing full grown marijuana plants from a home that has a legal grow. When the officer told the men to stop and show him their hands, one of them took off running while the other got behind the wheel of the van, reversing it through the alley.

Ad

See more here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for August 4, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 906,538 as of Tuesday, including 19,947 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 2,605 new cases and 26 additional deaths over a 4-day period -- an average of 651.25 cases per day. Of the 26 deaths reported Tuesday, 10 were identified during a review of records.

On Friday, the state announced a total of 903,933 cases and 19,921 deaths.

The state only reports COVID data updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 5.92% as of Tuesday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, with a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

Ad

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 694 on Tuesday, more than five times the average on July 1. The 7-day death average was 6 on Tuesday, near the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 14,600 on Tuesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 63.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.8% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data: