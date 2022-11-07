59º

Decision 2022

2022 Michigan general election results: Track here

Michigan general election held on Nov. 8, 2022

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Michigan’s general election is being held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can track results from races in Southeast Michigan counties and statewide elections here.

Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit, but results are expected to be delayed due to mail-in ballot processing times. Final results may take several hours to days to determine, and results may fluctuate as batches of results are reported by local clerks.

Find Results: Michigan General Election 2022

Statewide races:

Ballot proposals:

Track all 3 statewide proposals in one place right here

Michigan U.S. House races:

Michigan Legislature:

Wayne County:

Oakland County:

Macomb County:

Monroe County:

Washtenaw County:

Lapeer County:

Lenawee County:

Livingston County:

St. Clair County:

Find all statewide and Southeast Michigan races in the dropdown menu below:

Michigan General Election 2022

