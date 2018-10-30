Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Oct. 30, 2018

Crime data: Friends or enemies?
Before getting into the Metro Detroit Crime Report this week, I wanted to take a moment to share an interesting U.S. Department of Justice statistic that seems to ring truer and truer each day since its publication way back in 1997:
"Hospital emergency departments treated approximately 1.4 million people for non-fatal injuries from confirmed or suspected violence during 1994, the Justice Department announced today. Of these injuries, 1.3 million were confirmed to have been caused by violent attacks. ... The new hospital study showed that approximately 243,000 people (17 percent) were treated for injuries inflicted by someone with whom they had an intimate relationship--a spouse, former spouse, boyfriend, girlfriend or former boyfriend or girlfriend. This was four times higher than the estimates of the number of such crime victims treated in hospital emergency rooms ... "
It is reflected in our daily and weekly crime reporting here at ClickOnDetroit, specifically once charges are brought in a case.
Who killed this woman in her home?
Police in Redford Township are issuing a warning to residents as they search for a suspect or suspects in the death of a 65-year-old woman.
Neighbors found Donna Rutherford dead in her home last Thursday in the 19800 block of Five Points. They said Rutherford was a beloved member of the community.
Someone dumped a body, set it on fire in Detroit
Investigators were focusing on tire tracks Tuesday morning near Selden and 23rd streets after a body was found burning early in the morning.
Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect on the loose
Police are searching for the man who robbed a Chase Bank located at 1501 east Stadium Boulevard Monday afternoon.
Crime by county
Wayne County
- Detroit: Wayne State University police are searching for a possible second driver connected to the deadly hit-and-run of a 57-year-old woman in Detroit.
- Detroit: We are awaiting the jury's verdict in a former state police trooper's trial for a teen's deadly ATV crash.
- Detroit: Off-duty police officer arrested for aggravated assault at wedding
- Detroit: Human skeletal remains found in sewer at Stoepel Park
- Detroit: Police officer accused of helping members of lucrative drug smuggling ring
- Detroit/Novi: 5 accused in murder-for-hire of man to take his spot in intricate drug, fraud scheme
- Highland Park: Family's house firebombed days after back door set on fire
- Taylor: Police looking for man involved in armed robbery of 7-Eleven
- Trenton: Doctor at Beaumont Hospital accused of depositing $116K in his personal bank account
Oakland County
- Birmingham: A high-end jewelry store in Birmingham had to pick up the pieces Saturday after getting hit by a group of would-be thieves who tried a morning robbery.
- Berkley: Police search for man who vandalized Yad Ezra Jewish center
- Bloomfield Township: Man arrested after hard drives stolen from Costco
- Bloomfield Township: Police seek man who stole $1,300 worth of wine from grocery store
- Bloomfield Township: Man arrested after chainsaw stolen from hardware store
- Madison Heights: Police seeking potential serial bank robber
- Pontiac: 2 arrested after shooting at apartment complex; stolen SUV recovered
- Waterford Township: 15-year-old student struck by hit-and-run driver
Macomb County
- Clinton Township: Man charged after girlfriend found dead in middle of Harrison Township road
- Macomb Township: Thieves accused of 'attempting to ruin Halloween' after stealing decorations
- New Baltimore: 12-year-old girl says masked man tried to grab her
- Warren: Surveillance video shows thieves smash truck into Warren liquor store
Washtenaw County
- Police say man barricaded inside Ypsilanti Township home
- University of Michigan assistant gymnastics coach resigns after public sex arrest
Genesee County
SPECIAL:
The Metro Detroit Crime Report is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr. He can be contacted at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com or on Twitter @DaveBartko.
