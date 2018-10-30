Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Oct. 30, 2018

Crime data: Friends or enemies?

Before getting into the Metro Detroit Crime Report this week, I wanted to take a moment to share an interesting U.S. Department of Justice statistic that seems to ring truer and truer each day since its publication way back in 1997:

"Hospital emergency departments treated approximately 1.4 million people for non-fatal injuries from confirmed or suspected violence during 1994, the Justice Department announced today. Of these injuries, 1.3 million were confirmed to have been caused by violent attacks. ... The new hospital study showed that approximately 243,000 people (17 percent) were treated for injuries inflicted by someone with whom they had an intimate relationship--a spouse, former spouse, boyfriend, girlfriend or former boyfriend or girlfriend. This was four times higher than the estimates of the number of such crime victims treated in hospital emergency rooms ... "

It is reflected in our daily and weekly crime reporting here at ClickOnDetroit, specifically once charges are brought in a case.

Who killed this woman in her home?

Police in Redford Township are issuing a warning to residents as they search for a suspect or suspects in the death of a 65-year-old woman.

Neighbors found Donna Rutherford dead in her home last Thursday in the 19800 block of Five Points. They said Rutherford was a beloved member of the community.

Someone dumped a body, set it on fire in Detroit

Investigators were focusing on tire tracks Tuesday morning near Selden and 23rd streets after a body was found burning early in the morning.

Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect on the loose

Police are searching for the man who robbed a Chase Bank located at 1501 east Stadium Boulevard Monday afternoon.

SPECIAL:

The Metro Detroit Crime Report is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

