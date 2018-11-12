Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Nov. 12, 2018

Detroit police seek alley sex assault suspect
This edition of the Metro Detroit Crime Report starts in Detroit where police are searching for a sexual assault suspect.
The attack happened 6 a.m. Saturday near a bus stop in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenfield Road. The suspect then pulled the victim into an alley and sexually assaulted her.
Police are searching for a suspect as they try to stop any other bus stop attacks.
See a surveillance image of the suspect here.
Girl abducted in Macomb County, abandoned in Sterling Heights
This is from this past Tuesday, which was election day in Metro Detroit. A 14-year-old girl and her friend were walking about 10 a.m. near the Lakeside Village at the intersection of 19 Mile and Hayes roads when two men in a black sedan convinced the girl to approach the car. That's when police said one man pulled her into the back seat.
The girl was later found abandoned in Sterling Heights. Apparently she was let go because of her age -- she told the men she was 14 and they let her out of the car.
Police are still looking for suspects -- here's the full story.
Woman fatally shot in Waterford Township
Not much is known about this right now. But we do know a woman in her 20s was shot and killed Sunday night on LaSalle Avenue near Telegraph Road.
Carjackers target man, 7-year-old boy
It must have been a frightening moment for a father and his 7-year-old son Sunday night when they were approached by a gunman outside their home in the 7200 block of Rutherford Street in Detroit.
The man and the boy exited the vehicle and their carjackers took it over. They were last seen driving the vehicle, which is described as a maroon 2013 Lincoln MKZ, south on Rutherford Street.
The story here will be updated when we learn more.
Two men fatally shot by police officers
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigation the deaths of a man in St. Clair Shores and a man in Shelby Township.
In Shelby Townshi[, 25-year-old Kanwarbir Malhi was shot on killed by a police officer after allegedly stealing his parents' vehicle. Read the story here.
In St. Clair Shores, 29-year-old Theoddeus Gray, of Detroit, was shot and killed outside Lakeland Manor banquet hall. Police said Gray shot and killed a K-9 officer who was tracking him down outside a banquet hall. Read the story here.
>> View the CRIME NEWS section here <<
Crime by county
Wayne County
- Detroit: Woman turns self in after 2 injured in Detroit hit-and-run on Gratiot Avenue
- Detroit: Armed men steal undisclosed amount of cash during robbery at Family Dollar
- Detroit: Man found fatally shot inside Jeep on Mendota Street
- Detroit: Old elementary school in allegedly being used to train for dogfights
- Detroit: Man charged in Halloween shooting of 4 teens, 1 fatally
- Downriver: Thieves targeting cars in Ecorse, Lincoln Park
- Grosse Pointe Woods: Police search for man who used note saying he had gun to rob bank
- Harper Woods: Man arrested on suspicion of bribing police officer
- Redford Township: Police search for suspect after hateful messages found at high school
Oakland County
- Hazel Park: 24-year-old woman's death investigated as homicide
- Novi: Police investigating non-fatal shooting outside Mongolian BBQ
- Pontiac: Police seek to identify suspect wanted for questioning in nightclub sexual assault
- Waterford Township: Police say man used fake $20 bills to make purchases at business
- Police say Oakland County circuit judge candidate caught driving drunk
Macomb County
- Shelby Township: Police seek public help identifying car wash coin thief
- Sterling Heights: Police investigate attempted murder-suicide that left man dead, woman injured
- Warren police: Officers shot man who pointed gun at them
Washtenaw County
St. Clair County
- Port Huron: Police investigating potential murder-suicide involving mother and daughter
- Traffic stop leads to largest meth bust in St. Clair County Drug Task Force history
Special report:
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP
We find out about a lot of neighborhood crime via tips from our Local 4 viewers and ClickOnDetroit readers. It's simple -- just submit your tip to us right here. You can stay anonymous.
The Metro Detroit Crime Report is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr. He can be contacted at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com or on Twitter @DaveBartko.
Manage your ClickOnDetroit newsletter subscriptions here.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.