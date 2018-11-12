Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Nov. 12, 2018

Detroit police seek alley sex assault suspect

This edition of the Metro Detroit Crime Report starts in Detroit where police are searching for a sexual assault suspect.

The attack happened 6 a.m. Saturday near a bus stop in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenfield Road. The suspect then pulled the victim into an alley and sexually assaulted her.

Police are searching for a suspect as they try to stop any other bus stop attacks.

See a surveillance image of the suspect here.

Girl abducted in Macomb County, abandoned in Sterling Heights

This is from this past Tuesday, which was election day in Metro Detroit. A 14-year-old girl and her friend were walking about 10 a.m. near the Lakeside Village at the intersection of 19 Mile and Hayes roads when two men in a black sedan convinced the girl to approach the car. That's when police said one man pulled her into the back seat.

The girl was later found abandoned in Sterling Heights. Apparently she was let go because of her age -- she told the men she was 14 and they let her out of the car.

Police are still looking for suspects -- here's the full story.

Woman fatally shot in Waterford Township

Not much is known about this right now. But we do know a woman in her 20s was shot and killed Sunday night on LaSalle Avenue near Telegraph Road.

Carjackers target man, 7-year-old boy

It must have been a frightening moment for a father and his 7-year-old son Sunday night when they were approached by a gunman outside their home in the 7200 block of Rutherford Street in Detroit.

The man and the boy exited the vehicle and their carjackers took it over. They were last seen driving the vehicle, which is described as a maroon 2013 Lincoln MKZ, south on Rutherford Street.

The story here will be updated when we learn more.

Two men fatally shot by police officers

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigation the deaths of a man in St. Clair Shores and a man in Shelby Township.

In Shelby Townshi[, 25-year-old Kanwarbir Malhi was shot on killed by a police officer after allegedly stealing his parents' vehicle. Read the story here.

In St. Clair Shores, 29-year-old Theoddeus Gray, of Detroit, was shot and killed outside Lakeland Manor banquet hall. Police said Gray shot and killed a K-9 officer who was tracking him down outside a banquet hall. Read the story here.

Crime by county

Wayne County

Oakland County

Macomb County

Washtenaw County

Ann Arbor: Surveillance video captures images of men in armed robbery

St. Clair County

Special report:

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP

We find out about a lot of neighborhood crime via tips from our Local 4 viewers and ClickOnDetroit readers. It's simple -- just submit your tip to us right here. You can stay anonymous.

The Metro Detroit Crime Report is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr. He can be contacted at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com or on Twitter @DaveBartko.

Manage your ClickOnDetroit newsletter subscriptions here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.