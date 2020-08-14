Macomb County seeing highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in Detroit Region

LANSING, Mich. – Macomb County is driving the most new COVID-19 case growth in the Detroit Region, according to state health officials.

Michigan’s chief medical officer, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said on Friday that overall, cases remain stable, but some areas are seeing an uptick.

Dr. Khaldun said the Detroit Region is seeing 50 cases per million, per day, with a 4.1 percent positive rate, but said populations outside the City of Detroit are driving the growth.

Dr. Khaldun said the City of Detroit is seeing 26 cases per million, per day, while the rest of Wayne County, Monroe County and Oakland County are seeing 40 cases per million, per day.

Macomb County has the highest growth in the region, seeing 82 cases per million, per day, with a 7.4 percent positive test rate. Sterling Heights, Warren and Clinton Township have the most overall cases in the county.

COVID-19 data for Detroit Region counties as of Aug. 10, 2020. (MDHHS)

Dr. Khaldun again urged residents to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing. She also reminded residents to answer or return phone calls to the health department to assist with contact tracing efforts.

Dr. Khaldun said that if students return to in-person school this fall, they will be wearing a mask. She encouraged superintendents to mandate masks for children of all ages while in school.

On Thursday, Michigan reported 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day total since May 14. The state also reported a new record for daily diagnostic tests on May 12, with more than 40,000. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan was 90,392 as of Thursday, including 6,289 deaths.

