Live Wednesday: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides coronavirus update

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch live in the stream above.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

A Michigan business leader will also announce “a significant investment in Michigan’s economy to help support small businesses and build communities in our state.”

READ: Gov. Whitmer expected to announce plan to reopen Michigan gyms, movie theaters

Michigan officials reported 718 new coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon. Overall, the state has reported 103,186 coronavirus cases, 6,495 deaths and 76,151 recoveries.

MORE: What Whitmer said about Michigan surpassing 100,000 COVID-19 cases

