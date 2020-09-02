Michigan officials update how coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are trending in all 8 regions

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s top medical official provided an update on how all eight of the state’s geographical regions are trending in terms of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Wednesday briefing.

READ: Whitmer ‘not going to be bullied’ into reopening businesses that are still closed

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun broke down how each region is trending in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases per million people per day.

Numbers by region

The overall number of positive COVID-19 cases per million people per day in the state of Michigan is at 59, Khaldun said. That number has declined in the last week.

The region with the highest case rate is still the Detroit Region, which is currently at 66 cases per million people per day. Khaldun said the case rate in the Detroit Region is declining, however.

The Grand Rapids Region is at 59 cases per million people per day. Khaldun said the case rate is increasing.

In the Saginaw Region, officials are reporting 56 cases per million people per day, and that number has decreased, Khaldun said.

The Kalamazoo Region is at 50 cases per million people per day, but the case rate is trending upward, according to authorities.

Case rates in the Traverse City Region and Upper Peninsula have increased over the last week to 40 cases per million people per day, she said.

Both the Jackson and Lansing regions are under 40 cases per million people per day and declining, Khaldun said.

The overall positive test rate in Michigan is at 3.1%, which has decreased in the last two weeks, she said.

Michigan is performing 30,000 tests per day, which was fifth in the United States last week, according to Khaldun.

Last week

If you want to compare this week’s case rates by region with the ones Khaldun reported last week, here are the numbers from Tuesday (Aug. 25).

For the second week in a row, Khaldun said the Detroit Region had the highest case rate, at 69 cases per million people per day. The trend had been decreasing over the previous week, she said.

The Upper Peninsula and Saginaw Region were at 57 cases per million people per day last week, Khaldun said. The Upper Peninsula saw a decrease in case rate, while the Saginaw Region’s increased.

In the Kalamazoo Region, officials reported 53 cases per million people per day. The trend had been decreasing over the previous two weeks, according to Khaldun.

LATEST: Michigan Court of Appeals rules Gov. Whitmer has authority to use emergency pandemic powers

The Grand Rapids Region was at 40 cases per million people per day. The trend had been decreasing over the previous two weeks, Khaldun said.

She said the Traverse City Region was at 32 cases per million people per day. That region was in the midst of an increase over the previous two weeks.

The lowest case rates in the state were in the Jackson and Lansing regions, which were both around 25 cases per million people per day last week, Khaldun said. Both regions saw decreases over the previous week or two, she said.

Khaldun also said that overall, 3.3% of tests were coming back positive in the state. That number held steady, but she would like to see it drop below 3%, she said.

MORE: Here’s what 6 Michigan businesses did to get fined thousands for breaking COVID-19 protocols

State officials were also investigating 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks from that week.

